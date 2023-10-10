DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $28.13

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $27.48. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 66,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.69.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $406,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,168,039 shares of company stock valued at $818,176,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.