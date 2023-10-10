SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.92. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 35,378 shares traded.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

