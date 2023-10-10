Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $140.02

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.02, but opened at $144.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $143.05, with a volume of 73,449 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.