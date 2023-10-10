PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $20.20. PagerDuty shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 467,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,470 shares of company stock valued at $136,891 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 614.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

