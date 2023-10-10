Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.20. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 42,871 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the period.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

