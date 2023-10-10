OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.25. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 1,287 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OPAL shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

