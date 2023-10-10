Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.71. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 2,224,150 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Bilibili Trading Up 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile



Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

