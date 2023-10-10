Invesco Solar ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 208% compared to the average volume of 3,379 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 691,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,191. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.41. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $84.18.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.