Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,663% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after acquiring an additional 163,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.4 %

FMX stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 141,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.