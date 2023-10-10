Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,255. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 18.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,979,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,442 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 256,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 984.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,099 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

