Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,836 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 980% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 420,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,689. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.