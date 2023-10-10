Startek’s (SRT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Startek in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Startek Stock Performance

SRT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 315,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 million, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Startek by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Startek during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Startek by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

