Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTYX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

VTYX traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 1,906,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -0.34.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,556,866 shares in the company, valued at $321,909,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $442,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,556,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,909,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,778. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

