Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,749,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

