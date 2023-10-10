Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 372 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after buying an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after acquiring an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. 603,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,406. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

