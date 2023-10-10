iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is Eq LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eq LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 324.6% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,929 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 519.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 69,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,844. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

