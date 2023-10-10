Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 880,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 509,076 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.37 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

