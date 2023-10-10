holoride Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $8.87 million and $61,450.08 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.49 or 0.05745446 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00035551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000347 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01241522 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $31,947.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

