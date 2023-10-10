Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE D traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 808,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,212. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

