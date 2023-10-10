New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 177,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 208,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,051,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

