Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 79,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

