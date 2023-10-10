95 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,833.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,889.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,946.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

