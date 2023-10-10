Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,386 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,129. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

