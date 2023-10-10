iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

