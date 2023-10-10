LGT Group Foundation Has $18.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

