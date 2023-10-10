First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,130 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.