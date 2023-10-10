Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.7% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.0% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 221,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

LLY stock opened at $573.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

