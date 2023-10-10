Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $146,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.87. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

