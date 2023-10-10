Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.