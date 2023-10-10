Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

ABT stock opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

