Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

