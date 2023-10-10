Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 83,558 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,558 shares during the period. FOX accounts for 2.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.25% of FOX worth $43,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

