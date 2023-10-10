Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group accounts for about 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $29,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $289.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

