LGT Group Foundation Acquires 7,440 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

