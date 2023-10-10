Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $12.68 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 102.2% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 106,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,542,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,026.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.61.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

