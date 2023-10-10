Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on October 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

