Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on October 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
