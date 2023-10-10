Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.81.

OTCMKTS TYBT remained flat at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

