Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYBT remained flat at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.
Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.
Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile
Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.
