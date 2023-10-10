Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

ATLCL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

