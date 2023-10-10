Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 16,419 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.7% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.52% of Ingredion worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $517,297. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

Ingredion stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.41. 21,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

