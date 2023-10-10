Root Financial Partners LLC Buys 9,242 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $724,787,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.