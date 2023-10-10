Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
Croghan Bancshares stock remained flat at $46.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $62.00.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
