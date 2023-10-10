Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

Croghan Bancshares stock remained flat at $46.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services.

