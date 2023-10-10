Root Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 751,501 shares during the period.

SGOV remained flat at $100.38 on Tuesday. 391,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.68.

