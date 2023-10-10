Root Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Root Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,321. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

