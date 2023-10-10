Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.88. The company had a trading volume of 972,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,887. The company has a market capitalization of $319.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.34 and a 200 day moving average of $395.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

