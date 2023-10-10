LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.03 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AZN stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.