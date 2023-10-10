Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $394.78 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

