Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 252,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,795. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

