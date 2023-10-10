Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 346.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

