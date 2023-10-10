Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

