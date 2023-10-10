Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

ET stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 1,694,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,783,366. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

